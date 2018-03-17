Hampton Police investigate two overnight commercial burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking to identify the suspects connected to two separate commercial burglaries.

On March 16, police say two suspects forced entry into the T-Mobile on Settlers Landing Land at around 1:45 a.m by breaking glass panes to the front of the store. They were unsuccessful getting into an office, and both suspects fled on foot from the area without obtaining any property.

The second incident occurred around 3 a.m. when a Hampton Police officer was on routine patrol in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Ave. when the officer saw damage to the front glass panes to a Metro PCS.

The investigation revealed the unknown suspects stole multiple cell accessories and money prior to exiting the business. Both suspects fled on foot from the area.

Both cases are still active and under investigation. It is unknown if both incidents are related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.