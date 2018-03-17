EVMS students learn their residencies at Match Day 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For 141 future physicians at Eastern Virginia Medical School, they’ll soon get their marching orders.

Like Jelani Williams, who wants to be a surgeon.

“It’s a very nervous day, you open the envelope and find out where you’re gonna be.”

Nervous indeed. Imagine if you’re a couple waiting on this decision, like Rahim Dhanani and his girlfriend, Erin.

“It’s definitely a relationship-building exercise, I’ll say that, for anyone considering couples matching, this is definitely something that’s going to make you a stronger couple.”

The stress is still there, but gone are the colorful costumes students once wore. It’s all in an effort to class up this affair.

“Medicine is a profession that is revered and has a history, and in respect to the profession, I think we’ve changed the tone, and the venue over the last few years to be respectful of that.”

After a short with proud parents and friends capturing the moments, the students collected their envelopes and waited with their future in their hands.

At noon, they finally knew.

Rahim and Erin didn’t get their first choice, but will be together.

As for Jelani, “Got my number one choice, University of Chicago.”

A happy day for everyone involved, as they’ll go there separate ways all hoping to make Eastern Virginia Medical School proud.