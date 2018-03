PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators say an adult man’s body was found in the water off of Bayview Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Portsmouth dispatchers received the call around 8 a.m. for a body found in the water near the 3000 block of Bayview Boulevard.

Officials say body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the man’s death.

