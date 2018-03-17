After 3 weeks at large, Virginia sex offender found in Utah

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A convicted Virginia sex offender has been apprehended after three weeks on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced officials learned Thursday that William “Andy” Hemphill had boarded an Amtrak train in Winter Park, Colorado, bound for Emeryville, California. A federal arrest warrant had been issued out of the Eastern District of Virginia on Feb. 23, charging the 39-year-old with violating the terms of his supervised release.

The release says Hemphill was on court-ordered supervised release for a 2006 child pornography possession conviction. The Virginia sex offender registry also lists a 2009 conviction for aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

U.S. Marshals in Alexandria contacted U.S. Marshals in Utah, who boarded the train in Provo. Authorities took Hemphill into custody when the train stopped in Salt Lake City early Friday.