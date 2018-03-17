Admirals top Swamp Rabbits 5-2 on St. Patrick’s Day, remain in playoff hunt

NORFOLK (WAVY) -In front of a lively St. Patrick’s Day crowd of more than 7,600, Domenic Albergo scored two goals, and the Norfolk Admirals beat the visiting Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Scope on Saturday night. The win not only capped the season sweep for Norfolk, but it kept the Admirals in the playoff hunt.

The team now stands just five points behind Atlanta for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL South Division. The Admirals will look to make it seven straight home wins when Jacksonville visits scope Sunday at 2:00 pm.