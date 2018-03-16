Virginia Tech eliminated from NCAA Tournament with 86-83 loss to Alabama

PITTBURGH (WAVY) – Alabama sank 10 free throws over the final 1:35, and pulled away from Virginia Tech to advance with a 86-83 win. Freshman phenom Collin Sexton led the way with 25 points and six assist to lead the Crimson Tide, who will play top seed Villanova on Saturday.

The Hokies are headed home, despite three starters scoring in double figures, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 56 percent shooting from the field. . Justin Robinson scored a team-high 19 points and dished out seven assists, but he also fouled out, as did teammate Kerry Blackshear Jr (eight points).

Justin Bibbs added 17 points for Tech, while Nick Alexander-Walker scored 15 points.