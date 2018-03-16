VDOT: 3 teams submit qualifications for HRBT expansion project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three teams of contractors are vying for a contract for a project to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it received statements from the teams on March 2, outlining their qualifications, capabilities and technical approaches for the project.

The project will widen Interstate 64 at the HRBT from two to four lanes, adding another bridge-tunnel. It’s expected to cost between $3.3 and $3.8 billion.

VDOT said it will be evaluating the submitted statements, and expects to announce the shortlisted teams in April. These teams will then create preliminary design concepts and submit proposals by the fall.

The teams that submitted qualications include:

Hampton Roads Capacity Constructors (HRCC) comprised of Fluor Incorporated and Lane Construction Company (lead contractors), Traylor and Bouygues (tunnel contractors) with AECOM (lead designer).

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) with Dragados USA, Vinci, and Dodin Campenon Bernard (contractors) and HDR and Mott MacDonald (lead designers).

Skanska Kiewit (lead contractors), WSP (lead designer) and design support from COWI, VHB and Capita.

VDOT said it expects to award the contract in early 2019.

Related coverage: