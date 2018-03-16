USNS Spearhead provides aid to Honduras on first stop of deployment

HONDURAS (WAVY) — Service members in Honduras provided assistance to hundreds of residents for their first day of aid through Continuing Promise.

The USNS Spearhead left Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek last month for a three month deployment to Central America.

Continuing Promise is a U.S. Southern Command training mission.

The goal is to strengthen partnerships with select countries through aid such as dental, medical and veterinary services.

Honduras is the first stop of three for the USNS Spearhead.

The ship will head to Guatemala and Colombia next.

Crewmembers said they want to help at least 500 residents a day.

On Thursday, they helped 750 residents by providing services such as optometry exams and women’s health screenings.

10 On Your Side Skyped with CDR Misty Scheel, who’s on the ground in Honduras.

She told us that residents are grateful and the mission allows her to provide what she trained for.

“I’m actually getting what I came into the Navy to do and it feels phenomenal,” Scheel said.

To follow along on their mission, you can visit Continuing Promise’s Facebook page.