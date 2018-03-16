Portsmouth man charged with woman’s murder; 3 others charged

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a Portsmouth shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say 39-year-old Jennifer Bartell was shot at her home on Cushing Street on Wednesday. Her was determined to have been related to arguments over a social media post.

Twenty-year-old Joshua L. Bowen was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Three other people were charged with accessory after the fact in a felony — 40-year-old Shaunicka M. Cooley, 19-year-old Albany L. Pierce and 38-year-old Shyrayno M. Jackson

