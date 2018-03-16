Officials: Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from burning Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced and two dogs were rescued Friday after a house caught fire in Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said in tweet that firefighters were called to Coral Ivy Lane around 11 a.m.

2000 block of Coral Ivy Lane – Fire control at 11:31 am pic.twitter.com/TH1B4Wa0vf — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 16, 2018

Responding crews reported finding heavy smoke at the home. Officials said the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

In another tweet, officials said firefighers entering the burning home found two dogs in the living room and got them outside unharmed.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

House fire- 2000 block of Coral Ivy Lane.

Dispatched – 10:59 am

On scene – 11:06 am

Heavy smoke showing on arrival. pic.twitter.com/YLD6MmdnPf — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 16, 2018