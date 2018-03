VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been arrested for a Feb. 19 shooting in Virginia Beach that left a man injured.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce says 24-year-old Nicolette James was arrested in connection to the incident.

James is facing charges including malicious wounding and robbery.

Police say it happened on Bayhead Drive, off Holland Road. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

James and the victim knew each other, according to police.