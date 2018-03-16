Newport News police investigate fatal shooting on Chestnut Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male victim was shot and killed Friday night in Newport News in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene at 10:10 p.m. after a female arrived at the home and located the victim.

When police arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he may be an adult, but he hasn’t been identified at this time.

Police say they were dispatched to the home for a possible robbery in progress, but they didn’t locate anyone else inside.

There is no suspect information at this time and police continue to investigate.

The fatal shooting comes the same evening a 29-year-old man was shot on Middlesex Road in Newport News. He’s expected to recover.

