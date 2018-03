VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing charges for inappropriate, public sexual behavior.

Virginia Beach Police say they arrested 46-year-old Brian Parker yesterday.

Parker was charged with masturbating in public between September of last year and as recently as February 28th.

Police say a number of people saw him in the act in the woods and by a storage building near the intersection of North Great Neck and First Colonial.