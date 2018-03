NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say more illegal guns were seized in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Police say 661 guns were seized last year — compared to 603 in 2016. Police also say shootings and homicides declined in 2017.

In a statement, the department said “it is difficult not to make a case that the strategies employed, were not part of this reduction.”

