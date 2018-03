NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 69-year-old Hampton man died after his vehicle struck a tree Friday night in Newport News.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kiln Creek Parkway.

The man was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Police say this was a single-vehicle accident and they’re still investigating.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.