Bishop Sullivan Catholic announces leadership change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School has announced Dr. Paul Fallon is no longer the principal at the Virginia Beach private school.

Fallon, a Marine Corps veteran and past administrator at Catholic high schools in Virginia, was hired as Bishop Sullivan’s principal in the summer of 2017.

Parents received a letter Thursday saying the change was effective immediately.

Until a new principal is found, Superintendent Ray Honeycutt and Associate Superintendent for Operations Kelly Lazzara, will be overseeing the current leaders in place at the school already.

The school would not comment on why Fallon is no longer there, saying it was a personnel matter.