Bayer to recall Alka-Seltzer Plus packages sold from certain stores

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released an email regarding Bayer’s recall:

Bayer is voluntarily recalling Alka-Seltzer Plus® packages that:

Were sold only in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug) after February 9, 2018.

Can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall (please see attached photos).

The ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton. This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences.