2 local men charged with having loaded guns at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been charged after officials say they were caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officials say the two men were charged in separate incidents within the past 10 days.

Officials say the first happened March 6, when a Chesapeake man was stopped with a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in a carry-on bag.

A Hampton man was then caught on March 15 having a .22 caliber handgun in his carry-on. This gun was loaded with five bullets — including one in the chamber.

Officials say that in both incidents, the guns were stopped at checkpoint x-ray machines.