VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire damaged a home in the Windsor Oaks section of Virginia Beach.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were called to Shelley Court around 3:45 p.m., and found heavy smoke and high heat at a multifamily home.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes. Officials said two adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Va. Beach Fire — 3/15/18 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a home in the Windsor Oaks section of Virginia Beach on March 16, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.) Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a home in the Windsor Oaks section of Virginia Beach on March 16, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.) Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a home in the Windsor Oaks section of Virginia Beach on March 16, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.) Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a home in the Windsor Oaks section of Virginia Beach on March 16, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.)

