18 best paralympic moments

The 2018 Winter Paralympics from PyeongChang were filled with spectacular finishes and special moments for Team USA. We picked out the best 18 moments from the Games. Check them out, below:

Snowboarder Mike Schultz carries the U.S. flag into the Opening Ceremony

First gold medal of the Paralympics for U.S.? Andrew Kurka in downhill Dan Cnossen’s first gold medal – biathlon 7.5 km sitting Kendall Gretsch and Oksana Masters share two biathlon podiums Thomas Walsh gets an emotional message from friend Mikaela Shiffrin Mike Schultz wins gold and shares podium with Noah Elliot in Men’s Snowboard Cross SB-LL1

Brenna Huckaby’s double gold medals in snowboarding

Oksana Masters finally wins gold

Team USA wins 7 medals in inaugural banked slalom event: gold for Huckaby, Mike Minor and Noah Elliot, silver for Brittani Coury, Mike Schultz and Evan Strong and bronze for Amy Purdy

U.S. sled hockey team scores a billion goals

