Man shot in back in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the back.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 7:32 p.m. about a shooting in the no hundred block of Middlesex Road.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non life-threatening.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

