Teen walks into Newport News hospital with gunshot wound

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager walked into a Newport News hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The victim, identified as a 17-year-old male from North Carolina, said he was shot in the area of 76th Street and Mytilene Drive.

His injuries were considered non life-threatening. Police added this incident was not related to a double shooting on Jefferson Point Lane on Thursday.

Two victims in that shooting, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old from York County, were shot in the leg and neck, respectively.

Police haven’t released suspect information relating to either incident at this time.

