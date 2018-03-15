Public meeting to be held in Newport News on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A public meeting will be held in Newport News Friday on the controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is talking about a new application for the project.

Project organizers want to install a natural gas pipeline beneath nearly 50 streams and rivers that are considered state-owned.

The 600-mile Pipeline is expected to run between West Virginia and North Carolina — and include parts of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Some are concerned about its potential impacts on the local enviornment.

Dominion Energy and Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC are working on building the pipeline.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Newport News City Council Chambers on Washington Avenue.