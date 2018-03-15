Police respond to shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Hampton.

Police say a 34-year-old Hampton man was shot just after 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Cunningham Drive.

The victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Authorities are also investigating a separate shooting that happened minutes later at the Tech Center Square Apartments in Newport News. There are no details about the victim’s injuries in that shooting.

Police say no suspect information is available for either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.