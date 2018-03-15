Police: Armed suspect takes ID, money from Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Newport News man was robbed early Thursday morning by an armed suspect.

Newport News officers were called to a 7-Eleven on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard just after 2 a.m. for a robbery.

A 22-year-old man told officers he drove himself and a woman had gone to that 7-Eleven for cigarettes, before returning to an area near the Oyster Point Place Apartments.

According to police, the woman got out of the car and was approached by a suspect wearing a mask. This suspect opened the driver’s side door and pointed a handgun at the man, before taking his ID and money.

Neither the man nor the woman were injured, police say. The two returned to the 7-Eleven and called 911.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.