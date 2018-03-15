Multiple fatalities after pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida

MIAMI (NBC6/WAVY) — A new pedestrian bridge scheduled to open near the campus of Florida International University collapsed Thursday, with officials confirming multiple fatalities.

Our NBC affiliate in Miami said their chopper was over the scene and at least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews. At least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete. NBC 6’s Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The 174 foot bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue and was built with the purpose of allowing students living across the busy roadway to cross safely.