Making Milestones in Mental Health

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Milestone Agency is a mental health community support program based in Portsmouth, but focused on in-home outreach services. CEO Alexandria Davis says their mission is to remove logistical or financial barriers to treating mental illness, so a temporary crisis doesn’t become a permanent problem.

