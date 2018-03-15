Jury finds man guilty in 2017 Portsmouth murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday in a 2017 Portsmouth murder case.

Franklin Layne III was facing a second-degree murder charge. Police say he killed 70-year-old John Nunamaker last June on Chippewa Trail.

Nunamaker’s estranged wife caught the whole thing on security cameras. It showed him coming out of a home, and pointing a gun at Nunamaker.

Layne was convicted in another murder back in the 80s, and was released on parole after 25 years.

Special Report: A Killer Back Behind Bars

A judge is set to sentence Layne at the end of May.