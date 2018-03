PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fitness can be fun and also philanthropic! The “Love Fest” is all about getting you moving and and helping the community!

2018 Love Fest

Sunday, April 15 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center – Hampton

For more information, visit BodyByAlexisPerkins.com or call (757) 739-5683