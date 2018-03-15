In effort to save more babies, Sleep Tight Hampton Roads expands

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Sleep Tight Hampton Roads is expanding its mission to try and save the lives of babies in Hampton Roads

They held a news conference Thursday to announce a new joint effort among 21 local organizations, including all area hospitals and health departments.

Last year, 32 babies died in Eastern Virginia because they were sleeping in unsafe conditions.

The main message of Sleep Tight is for all parents and caregivers to use the ABCs of safe sleep.

That is to put babies down alone, on their backs and in a crib. Dr. CW Gowen, Jr., chairman of the pediatrics department at Eastern Virginia Medical School said this is shown to reduce the risk of SIDS deaths by 75 percent.

“Within 2 weeks of the new year 2018, we had three babies come into the ER, all three had died from suffocation from co-sleeping,” he added.

Sleep Tight offers cribs through Cinch to women in need, free of charge.

It is also working to educate the community through public and private entities.

“We’re working with pharmacies to get some safe sleep information in all of the prenatal vitamins they give out,” Sleep Tight Coordinator Jessica Gipson told WAVY.com

The goal is using a unified message to save more lives.