SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A father is opening up about the loss of his son.

29-year-old Kyle Englehart was one of the two boaters who went missing during a January winter storm.

After months of searching, Englehart and his friend Austin Savage were recovered and identified.

Englehart’s father David recently spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox about the loss, saying, “God has given me great peace.”