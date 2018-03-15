Family claims son was kicked out of Eagle Scout program due to disability

PAYSON, UT (KSL) — A Utah family says their teenage son was kicked out of the Eagle Scout program because of his disability, KSL-TV reports.

The family of 15-year-old Logan Blythe has filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America and the Utah National Parks Council in Utah County claiming their son who has Down syndrome and autism was accepted into the program but later told he could not continue.

In November 2017, Logan’s parents helped him apply for the program and submit the required paperwork regarding his disability.

“We had all this planned, and 24 hours later we get a text message saying ‘we should have never said you were approved’,” said Logan’s father, Chad Blythe.

A letter to the family explained that although the park’s council approved Logan, officials with the National Boy Scouts of America did not.

“When National (BSA) was contacted about possible alternates, we were told that for Star Life Eagle Ranks, there are no alternates. The young man must do the requirements as written, including leadership responsibilities,” Logan’s father told KSL-TV.

In his four years as a Boy Scout, Logan earned dozens of awards, patches and badges, working toward his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, his family said.

“He was excited about being with the boys, he was excited about being in the group,” Logan’s father told the station.

The Utah National Parks Council gave the following statement to KSL-TV:

We are moved by this young man’s desire to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. We’ve worked closely with this young man and his family to attain the benefits of the Scouting program and are committed to continuing to do so. The Eagle Scout Award is a national award. Final decisions regarding the Eagle requirements are made at the National BSA level. Since its founding in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has served youth members with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities. Through the Disability Awareness Committee, the BSA enables youth to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. The Utah National Parks Council stands ready to assist all Scouts and their families who, despite extraordinary circumstances, have the desire to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.