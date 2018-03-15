Builder of Florida bridge that collapsed also built Jordan Bridge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a local tie in the deadly Florida pedestrian bridge collapse.

Figg Bridge Engineers out of Tallahassee, Florida, one of the builders of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed at least four people Thursday in Miami, also built the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Back in 2012, a piece of concrete fell from the Jordan Bridge onto the railroad tracks below, hurting 4 people.

In Miami, emergency crews continue to search for people trapped underneath the bridge near the campus of Florida International University.

Fire crews say four people were found dead and nine others were recovered and taken to the hospital.

Hospital officials say most of the patients they’ve seen are stable, but at least two are critical.

A statement from Figg about the collapse says in part: “We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident.”