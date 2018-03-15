Local after-school program teaches life skills through boat building

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An after school program in Norfolk is teaching children life skills through something you may not expect — boat building.

The Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop is tucked away in a warehouse off of Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.

Inside you’ll see a vibrant group of kids– from all walks of life — who are thinking, learning and growing outside of the box.

Tom Brandl, of the workshop, said the kids learn skills like communication, teamwork and critical thinking.

“Take a pile of wood and make it into a beautiful boat and the pride that they show at the end of the project is amazing,” Brandl said.

So how does the Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop help these kids?

