1 shot at Tech Center Square Apartments in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot at the Tech Center Square Apartment Homes Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Newport News dispatchers say the call for the shooting came in at 3:23 p.m. from the complex in the 100 block of Jefferson Point Lane.

There’s no information about the victim’s injuries at this time. Police are at the scene investigating.

The shooting happened just minutes after a separate shooting on Build America Drive in Hampton.

Dispatchers say one person had non life-threatening injuries following that shooting.

Police say no suspect information is available for either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.