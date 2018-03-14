What’s Happening: Women’s Fest, Special Day for Special Needs and NASA: Hampton Takes Flight

SPL Women’s Fest: Saturday, March 17

At the Women’s Fest, you can listen to incredible speakers, take part self-defense demos,

visit the Mammography Van and more.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: North Suffolk Library

Cost: Free Admission

Special Day for Special Needs: Sunday, March 18

The staff invites children with special needs and their families to enjoy a day at the museum.

They’ll be adapting the exhibits and will have quiet space available.

When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Cost: Admission is $5 per person with one caregiver admitted for free.

NASA: Hampton Takes Flight: Opens Saturday, March 17

The exhibit pays tribute to NASA’s history and their contributions to the Hampton community.

When: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Hampton History Museum

Cost: Admission $4 and Up