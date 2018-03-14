Va. Beach is asking for public input on ‘Entertainment District’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is asking the public to take a survey and offer input on revamping its “Entertainment District.”

The district lies in between 14th Street and 20th Street and, according to Virginia Beach’s Resort Area Strategic Plan, adding more family-friendly amenities and year-round entertainment options are the goal.

The city says they’re interested in using Tourism Investment Program funds to create two more projects, in addition to the Dome site project. This would also include more parking.

A Surfing Hall of a Fame, Skywheel, Children’s Museum and more are mentioned as potential developments to be put on or around the proposed public pier.

Citizens can enter their survey responses from now until March 30 by clicking here.