USS George H.W. Bush earns award for battle readiness

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) recently earned the 2017 Battle Efficiency “E” award for going above the standards for operation and maintaining battle readiness.

According to the ship’s public affairs, this annual award is given to ships that demonstrate superior performance throughout the year.

“Every single Sailor had a role in earning this award,” said Capt. Sean Bailey, the ship’s commanding officer. “It was a collective effort, and that effort is what made the difference as to why this ship maintained the same high level of excellence throughout its deployment, INSURV (Board of Inspection and Survey) and 3MI (Maintenance Material Management Inspection). Based on the way the team performed during that stretch, I’m not surprised we’re Battle ‘E’ awardees.”

The recipient of the Battle “E” award is decided on how well the ship’s individual departments operate.

USS George H.W. Bush is currently in Norfolk conducting exercises.