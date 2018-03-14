Third depression, suicide prevention presentation tonight in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk parents and community members have another opportunity to learn more about teen depression and suicide prevention.

The last of three scheduled presentations is planned for Wednesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeland High School.

Parents and any adult who works with children — coaches, youth pastors, etc. — are encouraged to attend and learn about warning signs and how to have a conversation with teens about these issues.

There will be screening of the video “More than Sad: Teen Depression,” which is also

The presentations are part of Suffolk Public Schools’ mental health wellness program, which is coordinated through the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation. The district says the presentations are the first phase of a program designed to help students with their mental well-being.

Prior presentations were on Feb. 21 at King’s Fork High School and March 1 at Nansemond River High School.