Local students expected to take part in National School Walkout protests

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students locally and across the country plan to show their support on Wednesday for tighter gun laws by walking out of class.

The protests — which are expected to happen nationwide — are set to start at 10 a.m. to honor the students killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Thousands of schools around the country are expected to have protests — including 15 in Hampton Roads. For 17 minutes — students will honor the 17 lives lost in the shooting.

Students say they hope that the short time out of class will make a difference and place pressure on lawmakers at every level to do something about gun laws.

The movement — called #Enough — calls for a ban on assault-style weapons and the expansion of background checks.

Students say they also hope the movement sparks change on a local level with everyday security.

Local school districts have been preparing for the protests since last week. Administrators have made it clear they are neither for, nor against students protesting, and are not going to stop the students’ First Amendment rights.

Police will be on-hand to keep them safe and make sure no one from the public comes on to school grounds to join the protests.

WAVY will have team coverage of the planned protests later today.