Reck on the Road: MEAC Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second straight year, North Carolina Central University won the MEAC mens basketball tournament and a trip to the NCAA tournament. North Carolina A&T won the women’s tournament.

Maybe the biggest winner over the weekend was the City of Norfolk which hosted the MEAC tournament for the sixth straight year. Chris Reckling stopped by Scope last week and met with a few hoops fans along with Dr. Dennis Thomas, the Commissioner of the MEAC and hoops chairman, Marty Miller.