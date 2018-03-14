Ray Lawry impresses at ODU Pro Day

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Ray Lawry set the standard for running backs in the Commonwealth. As a four-year star at Old Dominion, Lawry also set the FBS record for career rushing yards (4,080), while scoring 68 rushing touchdowns, and 70 receiving scores.

On Monday morning, Lawry put much of that agility and speed on display, with scouts from 22 NFL organizations watching at Old Dominion’s Pro Day. “This is what I always, as a kid, dreamed of doing; playing in the NFL,” said Lawry after his workout.

“This was my big NFL interview.”

That was also the case for three of his former teammates. Defensive back Brandon Addison alongside tight end Melvin Vaughn, both from Chesapeake, as well as defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi showcased what they have to offer at the next level.