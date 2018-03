HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An outage has left the Phoebus branch of the Hampton Public Library without power.

City of Hampton officials said in a Facebook post Friday that the Phoebus branch would be closed for the rest of the day.

Dominion Energy Virginia’s website showed more than 500 customers affected by the outage. It is unclear what may have caused the outage.

Hampton said repairs from Dominion are expected to take most of the day.