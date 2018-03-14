Police seek suspects that steal woman’s purse in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the suspects that stole a woman’s purse and used her credit cards.

On Feb. 19, a woman reported her purse stolen from a store in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle. A short time later, she learned that several of her stolen credit cards were used to purchase more than $400 worth of merchandise in three other stores located in the same area.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals, are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.