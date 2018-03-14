Officials: NAS Oceana-based jet crashes in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Navy jet based out of Naval Air Station Oceana crashed in Key West on Wednesday afternoon, according to NAS Oceana officials.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet, carrying two crew members, was headed to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West at the time of the crash around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say both the pilot and the weapons systems specialist were taken to the hospital after they ejected from the jet, but couldn’t confirm their status. The crew members are part of the Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213) Blacklions, officials confirmed.

A witness told Miami’s ABC affiliate the jet exploded in the air and crashed.

Photos on social media showed a rescue helicopter hovering over the jet as it sat overturned in the water.

BREAKING: Navy officials say fighter jet crashes off Key West, Florida; rescue underway after crew ejects. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.