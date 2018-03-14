Newport News police searching for man who allegedly shot an 11-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a young man who they believe shot an 11-year-old girl on the night of Jan. 13.

Newport News police say they were called out to the 13200 block area of Aqueduct Drive around 9 p.m. in reference to gunshots being heard.

Later they found out an 11-year-old girl had been shot while she was with several other people. She was transported to a local hospital that night and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police say after they looked into incident further, they obtained warrants to arrest 18-year-old Taylen Pierce of Newport News. He is being charged with malicious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

If you know where Pierce is, police are asking you to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip through P3tips.com.