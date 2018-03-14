Man charged in murder of Portsmouth teen pleads guilty

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The man charged in the murder of a Portsmouth teen found dead in York County has pleaded guilty.

Julian Rios was accused in the death of 18-year-old Austin Baxley, who was found dead in July 2016, near the Tour Road Overpass on Crawford Road.

Authorities said he had been shot multiple times. Rios was arrested the next day, and was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Baxley had just graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth when he was killed.

Rios is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.