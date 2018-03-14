In The Kitchen: Pi(e) Day Preview

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – March 14th is a big day if your hungry for math or hungry for pizza! Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie came on The Hampton Roads Show to explain why you need to come to Your Pie on Pi(e) Day.

The magic number is 3.14 and that means that pizza, combos and beer are all $3.14!

Your Pie – Wards Corner

Norfolk

(757) 502-7679

Your Pie – Hilltop North

Virginia Beach

(757) 222-7616

Your Pie – Gloucester

Opening Soon!

Follow on Facebook and Instagram for specials, events, sales, promotions and more!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.