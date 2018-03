PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We took to the sea in the kitchen today with Chef Danny Klubowicz and Chef Brian Hardison from Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills. The guys thrilled the entire building with a very tasty Cajun Shrimp & Grits and Blackened Tuna Served with Fruit Salsa over Field Greens.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 North Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

JollyRogerOBX.com

Phone: (252) 441-6530

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.