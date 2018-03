PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players present the story of Peter, Wendy, the lost boys and all of their pirate chasing adventure this weekend. This talented cast and crew promise high-flying adventure with Captain Hook, Smee and a certain ticking reptile that makes everybody nervous!

Hurrah Players

PETER PAN

Friday & Saturday at 7pm

Sunday at 3pm

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Virginia Beach

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437